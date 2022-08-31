Dubai: The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) will host its inaugural edition of the GMIS America in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania during September 28-30, 2022.

The summit, a joint initiative between the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), aims to build bridges between manufacturers, governments, multilateral organisations, technologists, the research community and investors from around the world.

Hosted by Thomas Wolf, Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and taking place for the first time in America, the roadshow will convene experts from governments and the private sector to spearhead discussions that will shape the future of manufacturing based on pioneering Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technology solutions.

The agenda will explore critical topics such as advancing the global energy transition, creating the future of the hydrogen sector, decarbonisation, designing circular solutions for industry, scaling additive manufacturing, exploring how Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is disrupting production models, and enhancing advanced technology to shape the future of the sector and accelerate digital transformation.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Co-Chair of GIMS, said: “The UAE is steadfast in its efforts to grow its industrial capabilities in vital sectors such as energy and advanced technology along with deploying 4IR solutions to achieve growth and global prosperity.”

“The UAE has made significant leaps in accelerating sustainable industrial growth. Our national industrial strategy focuses on high value sectors as well as on accelerating the application of advanced technologies in all areas of industry and manufacturing, diversifying the economy, achieving sustainable growth, and enhancing industrial competitiveness. The strategy aims to attract international industrial investments in current and future sectors in order to make progress towards achieving the ministry’s objective to double the contribution of the industrial sector to national GDP.”

With new technologies, supply chain disruptions and demand growth reshaping the global manufacturing landscape, the US announced new strategies and initiatives to revitalise American manufacturing and increase competitiveness. In 2020, manufacturing contributed $2.27 trillion to GDP in the US, according to data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). According to Deloitte’s 2022 Manufacturing Industry Outlook, the GDP contribution of US manufacturing is set to grow by 4.1 per cent in 2022.