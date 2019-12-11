Central bank signals it would keep rates on hold during 2020 amid solid economy

The Federal Reserve in Washington. Image Credit: Reuters

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signaled it would keep them on hold through 2020 amid a solid economy, sticking to the sidelines during an election year.

“The committee judges that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the committee’s symmetric 2 per cent objective,’’ the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement Wednesday following a two-day meeting.

Fed funds futures held steady and continued to show a quarter-point cut fully priced in for the first half of 2021. The Treasury 10-year yield briefly pared its earlier decline before reversing and extending its drop to a fresh low of the day, as did the Bloomberg dollar index. US stocks edged higher.

The Fed, in its first unanimous vote since May, said it will continue to monitor the implications of data for the economic outlook “including global developments and muted inflation pressures.” Officials also removed an earlier reference to “uncertainties” remaining about the outlook.

Policy makers had been widely expected to leave the target range for the federal funds rate at 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent after three straight cuts that helped calm concerns the economy could falter.

Officials forecast their policy remains supportive of growth in coming years - even with the US and China yet to reach a trade deal, Brexit’s future in question ahead of Thursday’s U.K. election and a lackluster global economic picture.

The FOMC repeated in its statement that economic activity has been rising at a “moderate” rate with “solid” job gains.

Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference in Washington at 2.30pm.

The record-long US economic expansion is in its 11th year, a run that has driven unemployment to the lowest level since 1969 even while failing to sustainably deliver inflation at the Fed’s 2 per cent target.

Powell will mark his second anniversary as Fed chairman in February. He has endured a barrage of attacks from President Donald Trump, who picked him for the job but has labeled Fed policies “ridiculous’’ and “pathetic’’ and called for steeper rate cuts.

Now, after decisively loosening monetary policy following rate hikes in 2018, Powell has a shot at pulling off a soft landing.

While factory gauges suggest that segment of the economy is in a slump, Fed officials say they are counting on consumer spending to keep the expansion going. Wages are rising faster than inflation, and employers continue to add jobs with nonfarm payrolls rising 266,000 in November. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect growth to cool next year but remain near to the long-run trend.