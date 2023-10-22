Experts from the immigration industry discussed key opportunities and potential obstacles on investment migration, during day two of the Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition, held at Anantara, Downtown Dubai.
The panel noted how investment immigration is a route for starting a new life in a new country while providing opportunities for business growth. Speaking on the ‘Investment Migration: Trends, Opportunities and Challenges’ panedl discussion was Rahim Lakhani, President & CEO, The Lakhani Group, Ray Kachalia, Managing Director, Vision Immigration Advisory, Taimur Jawed, Founder & CEO, Global Migrate, International Immigration & Citizenship Law Firm, Varun Singh MD, XIPHIAS Investment Migration Inc and Saadiya Saadat, Founder & CEO, Secondpass Global.
In the thought-provoking debate the panellists discussed pressing issues and opportunities around migrating overseas. The group also tackled the complexities of international mobility for investors and their businesses.
Also on the agenda were topics such as the streamlining of the visa process, changes in fees for certain countries, fostering entrepreneurship and enhancing economic growth through the strategic allocation of business visas.
The discussion was one of the highlights during day two of GNICE 2023, and exhibition that brings together speakers, entrepreneurs, exhibitors and visitors looking to explore their options for living and working abroad.