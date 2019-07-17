July 17 is the sixth World Emoji Day, a day to celebrate the use of every emoji possible

The new ‘Together’ emoji. People could start sharing and communicating using the new emoji once submitted and accepted by the Unicode Consortium for inclusion. Image Credit: Supplied / Etisalat

Highlights July 17 is the sixth World Emoji Day, a day to celebrate the use of every emoji possible on your social media accounts.

Abu Dhabi: There’s a palpable excitement in the air as Etisalat on Wednesday unveiled the newly crafted "together" emoji.

July 17 is the sixth World Emoji Day, a day to celebrate the use of every emoji possible on your social media accounts.

Avid emoji fans may soon find themselves excitedly embracing the new ‘together’ emoji.

Depicting three quirky faces — a smiling face with smiling eyes, a winky face and a laughing emoji huddled up together — this adorable digital icon is set to breathe life into our messages in a creative, colourful and light-hearted way.

Etisalat recently enlisted designers to create their own renditions of the "together" emoji and got their creative juices flowing.

The team drew inspiration from Etisalat’s core belief that "Together Matters" to embody the power of technology in connecting and enriching people’s lives.

From 10th to 14th July, users of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were asked to choose the icon they thought best describes the word "together".

Promoters were also on hand to collect votes from customers using tablets at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Sahara Mall, Yas Mall and Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi.

People could start sharing and communicating using the new emoji once submitted and accepted by the Unicode Consortium for inclusion.

Unicode is responsible for defining which emojis make onto all platforms, including iPhones, Android devices, and computers.

People could start sharing and communicating using the new emoji once submitted and accepted by the Unicode Consortium for inclusion.