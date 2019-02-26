“We are proud to be recognised as the most valuable telecombrand and with a brand portfolio to cross $10 billion in value in the MENA region, this is attributed to the efforts in digital transformation by investing in futuristic solutions and next generation technologies to deliver the best-in-class services making a significant impact on the overall customer experience. Etisalat’s success as a brand is credited to its global brand building initiatives and reinforced by the synergy of our family across Etisalat group footprint, creating brand loyalty and enhanced engagement with our customers,” said Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO, Etisalat Group.