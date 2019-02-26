Dubai. Etisalat on Tuesday received ‘The Most Valuable Telecoms Brand’ in Middle East and Africa (MEA) region by Brand Finance at Mobile World Congress as a recognition for the company’s increase in brand value to $8.3 billion (Dh30.46 billion) — higher than any other telecom brand in the MENA region and the only telecom brand portfolio to break the $10 billion brand value mark in the region.
Etisalat is now among the world’s top 20 telecom brands and boasts of an impressive AAA brand rating. With a portfolio of brands such as etisalat UAE, etisalat Misr, Mobily, Ufone, Maroc Telecom, PTCL and Etisalat Afghanistan.
Eng. Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO, Etisalat Group received the awards on Tuesday from David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance, leading London-based branded business valuation firm at the ongoing Mobile World Congress, world’s largest telecom gathering being held in, Barcelona, Spain from February 25-28.
“We are proud to be recognised as the most valuable telecombrand and with a brand portfolio to cross $10 billion in value in the MENA region, this is attributed to the efforts in digital transformation by investing in futuristic solutions and next generation technologies to deliver the best-in-class services making a significant impact on the overall customer experience. Etisalat’s success as a brand is credited to its global brand building initiatives and reinforced by the synergy of our family across Etisalat group footprint, creating brand loyalty and enhanced engagement with our customers,” said Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO, Etisalat Group.