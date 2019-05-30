5G Image Credit: File photo

Abu Dhabi: Etisalat has become the first telco in the region to offer the super-fast 5G network on 5G-enabled smartphones. From today, customers can enjoy service access on ZTE Axon 10 Pro, the first available 5G device from Etisalat.

That means network speeds of up to 1Gbps. At around 20 times faster than 4G, 5G service will allow users to stream live 4K resolution video anywhere at any time, with virtually no lag.

Etisalat customers now have the opportunity to experience 5G and purchase ZTE Axon 10 Pro from Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Mall. Additionally, customers may also opt to buy with flexible Smart Pay plans on a 12-, 18- or 24-month contract starting from Dh241.

This launch is the first in line of 5G devices from global smartphone brands expected to be unveiled this year from Etisalat.

Subscribers can tap into highly connected technologies from AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) to IoT (internet of things), AI, autonomous vehicles, 3D printing, wearable technology and more.