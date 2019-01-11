However, TGS should benefit from its “solid balance sheet,” while Petroleum Geo-Services ASA may face “challenges ahead in terms of an oversupplied seismic vessel market and approaching debt maturities,” Nordea analysts Glenn Lodden and Even Mostue Naume wrote in a note this month. France’s CGG SA should be more attractive once it completes a plan to shed its remaining seismic vessels. Although restructuring takes time and the company may incur additional costs, the analysts said. A CGG spokesman declined to comment.