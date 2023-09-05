Dubai: The UAE, the host of this year’s United Nations climate summit, pledged $4.5 billion to help African nations accelerate clean-energy projects.
Abu Dhabi’s clean-energy producer Masdar, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Etihad Credit Insurance, the nation’s export credit agency, and AMEA Power, a Dubai-based renewable-energy company, will provide the funds, the COP28 Presidency said in a statement.
Africa may need an almost tenfold increase in climate adaptation funding to $100 billion a year to help it bolster its infrastructure and shield its agriculture from climate change, the Global Center on Adaptation said. While the continent produces only about 4 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, its nations are among those hardest hit by climate change.
“The initiative will prioritize investments in countries across Africa with clear transition strategies, enhanced regulatory frameworks and a master plan for developing grid infrastructure,” COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber, said at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit on Tuesday.
Al Jaber’s announcement to invest in the continent comes months before the UN climate summit that he’s running.
African Development Bank’s Africa50 investment platform will act as a strategic partner to help identify initial projects, according to the statement.