Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) has launched the 'UAE Maritime Decarbonisation Centre' in partnership with DNV, it was announced on Friday. This centre stands as a first-of-its-kind facility in the MENA region and the fourth globally.
The official signing ceremony, held at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) headquarters in London, UK, solidified this partnership. The centre aims to promote sustainable practices, technologies, and policies in the maritime sector, driving research, innovation, and collaboration among key stakeholders.
“The establishment of the UAE Maritime Decarbonisation Centre reflects our unwavering commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable practices within the maritime industry,” said Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. “By collaborating with DNV, we aim to leverage their expertise and global network to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of decarbonisation technologies. This Centre will play a pivotal role in advancing our national and regional sustainability goals, while contributing to the global efforts in combating climate change.”
As a hub for research, development, and implementation of innovative technologies and strategies, the centre aims to reduce CO2 emissions in the maritime industry. It will facilitate joint-industry projects, incubator and accelerator programs, and initiatives for developing future talent. Additionally, the center will serve as a knowledge hub by publishing research and information, while fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders.
“We are very pleased to collaborate with the UAE’s Ministry of Infrastructure & Energy to establish the Maritime Decarbonization Centre,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime. “Initiatives like the Centre are essential as we look to accelerate towards a decarbonised future. With its strategic location and strong support from industry leaders, the Centre is poised to become a hub for maritime decarbonisation efforts.”
This partnership complements the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s other quality projects, including the UAE Maritime Cluster initiative and the Maritime Network, which aim to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE’s maritime sector on the global stage. These initiatives leverage the presence of international maritime companies in the UAE to build a robust network of professionals and experts.