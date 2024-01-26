Dubai: The UAE energy company Dana Gas has reported another attack at its operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
A liquid storage tank at the Khor Mor facility was struck by a 'suspected drone' yesterday (January 25) evening. "There were no injuries to personnel - production was temporarily suspended to put out the fire which was extinguished.
"Operations staff are taking all required measures to resume operations as soon as possible, which is expected soon."
Dana Gas, which also has an overseas operations in Egypt, has seen its KRI operations come under such attacks in the past too. But these were more or less instantly overcome and operations resumed.
While it's unclear as to who mounted the attack, the KRI field along with the one in Egypt are critical elements of the Dana Gas operations. Last year, a consortium headed by Dana Gas received $80 million in payments from the KRI government.
Dana Gas, which is headquartered in Sharjah, is trading at Dh0.73 on ADX, down nearly 2.26 per cent.
Just recently, the Abu Dhabi utility and energy company TAQA confirmed its sale of a stake held in a KRI venture.