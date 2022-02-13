Dubai: Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said on Sunday that 4 per cent of Saudi Aramco shares will be transferred to the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment (PIF).
Saudi Aramco shares making up four percent of the company valued at $80 billion will be transferred to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a statement carried by SPA on Sunday.
The announcement on state media comes as the oil firm is valued just under $2 trillion.
"His Highness added that the transfer of these shares is part of the kingdom's long-term strategy aimed at supporting the restructuring of the national economy,'' the SPA report said.
The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with 94 per cent of the company. It offered shares of the oil firm on Riyadh's Tadawul stock market in 2019.
Bloomberg reported quoting peopele familiar with the matter that the move follows government's talks with advisers last week on the potential second offering, which could bring in more than than its initial IPO. Aramco's 2019 initial public offering - in which it sold about 2 per cent of its stock on the Riyadh bourse - raised almost $30 billion.