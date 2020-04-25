Dubai: Saudi Aramco started reducing production earlier this week ahead of the May 1 deadline when new OPEC+ output targets kick in, according to a Saudi industry official familiar with the matter.

Aramco started to reduce production from about 12 million barrels a day to achieve the new level of 8.5 million barrels a day, the same person said, asking not to be named discussing non-public information. Aramco is likely to be pumping at the 8.5 million barrels a day target slightly ahead of the May 1 target, the person added.