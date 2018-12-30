Oil producing countries including Opec (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) members and non-Opec members like Russia reached an agreement earlier this month to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day to support prices and rebalance oil markets from January 1 for six months. Despite the announcement of the accord on December 7, oil prices haven’t gone up as expected and fell to their lowest in a year and a half earlier last week due to increase in production from different countries like Saudi Arabia, US, Russia and other countries.