After surging 15 per cent in January’s first ten days, Brent slipped into neutral for more than a month, weighed down by worries over the US-China trade war and record US production. The rally reignited last week after Saudi Arabia and Russia both pledged to expand cuts to their crude output. The S&P 500 joined in, hitting a 10-week high on Friday after reports American and Chinese negotiators had reached a consensus.