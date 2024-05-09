Sharjah: The Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has finalised a deal to acquire a 30 per cent participation stake in Block 7 in Ras Al Khaimah from Eni, covering an area of 430 square kilometres. Block 7 has seen notable activity in oil and gas exploration, including the ongoing drilling of an exploration well named Fennec-01.

Following the deal, Eni, as the operator, will hold 60 per cent of the exploration rights in Block 7, SNOC will hold 30 per cent, and RAK Gas will hold 10 per cent.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Petroleum Authority, said: "The joint cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Eni contributes to supporting and stimulating the growth of the energy sector through strategic partnerships, strengthening further growth in the region.

The partnership reinforces the existing cooperation between SNOC and Eni, which has continued to operate in Sharjah for the past five years until the discovery of the Mahani natural gas and condensate field and the identification of several new exploration opportunities.

The deal is also a natural development, given the close relationship with Eni and RAK Gas, as well as the cooperation between Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah in developing the UAE's energy infrastructure.

Hatem Al Mosa, CEO of SNOC, said: "SNOC is partnering with Eni and RAK Gas to explore Block 7, in addition to being SNOC's first investment outside the emirate of Sharjah. The deal will also help reinforce the mutual relationship between the emirates of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.