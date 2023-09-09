Frankfurt: Norway and Germany agreed to set up a joint task force to work on their plans to transport hydrogen and CO2 between the two countries.
The task force will address the challenges posed on both sides to make the value chains profitable and create a functioning European hydrogen market. The two countries strive to have the required infrastructure in operation by 2030, according to a joint statement on Friday.
The countries announced last year they are considering building the pipeline as Germany - Europe’s industrial powerhouse - seeks to reduce planet-warming emissions and replace Russian natural gas following Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. Earlier this year, RWE and Equinor said they would build new hydrogen-ready gas power plants, as well as a pipeline to send the fuel to Germany from Norway.
The new group will examine the various alternatives, including exploring potential synergies between different projects in the North Sea and recommend how barriers can be overcome. It will build its work on an ongoing feasibility study.