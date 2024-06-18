A federal judge in Texas dismissed a lawsuit by Exxon Mobil Corp. against Arjuna Capital after a lawyer for the activist investor group vowed not to try to resurrect a shareholder policy opposed by the company.

The judge issued his order Monday hours after holding a hearing in the closely watched case over Exxon’s novel move to use the courts to keep environmental and social investor bids out of annual meetings. It’s part of a broader corporate pushback to the power wielded by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in the vetting of shareholder proposals.