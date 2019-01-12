“I don’t think this is a going to be a bad year, this will be another good year in the industry. We are continuing our talks and collaboration with all of the producers, even beyond the numbers we have within Opec and Opec+. The market fundamentals are healthier than we were two years ago,” Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Industry, said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi.