Abu Dhabi: Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas on Monday signed a volume commitment extension agreement for 2019 with the global shipping company AP Moller Maersk, the company said in a statement. The deal enables EGA to transport its aluminium to customers around the world.

“EGA has a track-record stretching back decades as a reliable supplier of high quality aluminium worldwide for our customers,” said Walid Al Attar, EGA’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“Meeting our customers’ expectations depends on both the quality of our production and the efficiency of getting the metal to them, so I am pleased to sign this agreement today with one of our most important shipping partners, Maersk.”

EGA, equally-owned by Mubadala Investment Company and the Investment Corporation of Dubai exports its metal to customers in more than 60 countries worldwide and makes more than 11,000 shipments each year using over 100,000 containers.

The company works with 20 different shipping lines to ship its products, transporting metal to over 70 global ports. Maersk is one of EGA’s most significant shipping partners, working with the UAE aluminium giant since 1992.

Christopher Cook, Managing Director for Maersk in UAE, Oman and Qatar, said: “As the global integrator of container logistics, this agreement enables us to continue to partner with EGA to ensure their aluminium reaches their customers as fast and as cost-effectively as possible.”