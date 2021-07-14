Dubai: The oil company ENOC plans to roll out a ‘world-first’ eLink Station across the UAE. The digital mobile fuel delivery service will enable motorists easy access and convenient fuelling services.
It is designed to significantly enhance the fuel services network coverage for customers by reducing the time needed to deploy (12-18 months to build) as well as reduced space requirements.
The eLink Station is equipped with a 30,000 litres tank and can fuel up to four vehicles simultaneously, thereby cutting down waiting time. It is also equipped with digital systems giving customers a new fuelling experience.
“We are aware of the changing dynamics in fuel retail; customers are on the lookout for easy and accessible services,” said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC
The eLink Station does not require assembly and can easily relocate to a different location on the spot based on the needs of the UAE’s residents, depending on shifts in demand for fuel without any downtime. The unit includes vapour recovery systems to reduce emissions while loading from storage tanks, and is powered by biodiesel.