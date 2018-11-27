For now at least, the Saudis do seem to favour higher prices. Opec+ needs to cut supplies by at least 1 million barrels a day, Al Falih said in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 12. The kingdom’s output has reached a record 11.2 million barrels a day this month, according to people familiar with the matter, but in December daily shipments will drop by about 500,000 barrels, the minister said.