Dubai: ADNOC Gas has picked up a major LNG supply contract from India's public sector entity GAIL. This will see the UAE company lock in a 10-year agreement for 0.5 million metric tonnes per year. ADNOC Gas already lists Indian Oil Corp as a client.
It continues ADNOC Gas' forays into Asia, each of which has meant long-term deals with the likes of Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (Japex), TotalEnergies Gas and Power, and PetroChina International (PCI), 'underscoring ADNOC Gas’ position as a global export partner of choice'.
The latest agreement 'further reinforces the relationship between the UAE and India'.
In 2023, ADNOC Gas signed LNG agreements valued between $9.4 billion (Dh34.5 billion) and $12 billion (Dh44 billion), while 'continuing to invest domestically to position itself to meet both local and international demand for natural gas'.
"India continues to be a key market for ADNOC Gas, and this latest supply agreement underscores our ongoing dedication to fostering long-term partnerships that promote responsible energy consumption,” said Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC Gas.
As part of the ADNOC Group’s broader masterplan, there is progress with a new low-carbon Ruwais LNG project, under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City.
This is is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa to run on clean power, 'making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world'. When complete, the project is expected to consist of two 4.8 mmtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mmtpa.