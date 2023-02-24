Dubai: ADNOC Drilling is bringing in a battery-based energy storage system to help decarbonize operations and reduce drilling unit emissions by 10-15 per cent. The first of these was launched at one of the land drilling units in Abu Dhabi.
This way, one of the traditional drilling unit engines will be replaced by a battery solution and creating a hybrid energy system for drilling operations. A tender has already been issued for additional battery solutions to be commissioned by year end for more drilling units operational across Abu Dhabi.
The solution is similar to the road vehicle hybrid energy solutions on the roads.
“It is smart solutions just like this one that will ensure we create a more sustainable business by decarbonizing our operations,” said ADNOC Drilling CEO, Abdulrahman Alseiari. “While enabling our main customer ADNOC, to continue to reliably and responsibility accelerate their production capacity targets to 5 million barrels of lower carbon-intensity crude per day by 2027 and deliver gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.”
The new system will balance the energy requirements of the drilling unit between the traditional engines, a battery energy storage solution and an engine management software. When the engines are idle or not under load, the energy generated will be transferred into the battery for use when the units needs the maximum energy.