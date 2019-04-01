Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) on Monday said it has facilitated business deals worth Dh16.5 billion for UAE companies over the last 10 years to implement its projects in developing countries.

The Fund has also invested in partnerships and initiatives to support national companies of the UAE and create investment opportunities in developing countries, ADFD said in a statement.

A total of 20 UAE companies have worked or are currently working in ADFD funded projects and the organisation is looking to increase the number in future.

Notable ADFD projects implemented by national companies include the Dh3.7 billion expansion of Bahrain International Airport as well as the Dh708 million Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed City in Afghanistan.

ADFD is also working on establishing a national export financing programme to provide financing and guarantee facilities to boost export rates and open new markets.