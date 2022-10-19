Dubai: The Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala has bought a stake in Skyborn Renewables - the world’s largest private offshore wind developer – along with Global Infrastructure Partners and other investors.
Headquartered in Bremen (Germany), Skyborn Renewables has an offshore wind track record of more than 7GW developed to date, and a portfolio of operating and under-construction projects in Germany, France, and Taiwan. The group currently has a 30GW pipeline of offshore wind projects.
Mubadala’s exposure also includes the acquisition of a stake in GIP’s 50 per cent interest in NY Bight Project, called Bluepoint Wind. The 1.6GW offshore project in the US will provide investors with ‘immediate access’ to the growing US offshore wind market.
100% ownership
The 100 per cent buyout of Skyborn Renewables provides GIP and co-investors ‘access to the largest private offshore wind developer globally’, with an established presence in Europe and the Asia-Pacific.
Offshore wind is expected to be one of the fastest growing renewable energy sectors over the next 15 years, with the existing 27GW installed capacity set to grow to 290GW by 2035. The forecasted growth of the offshore wind market will require annual investments of $50 billion.