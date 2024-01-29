Abu Dhabi: Borouge 4, a new $6.2 billion polyolefins complex being built in Ruwais by major shareholders Adnoc and Borealis, has surpassed the 50 per cent completion milestone.
One of UAE’s largest industrial projects, the project will play an integral role in Borouge’s growth, boosting production capacity to 6.4 million tonnes, the company announced on Monday. The project is set to make Borouge 4 the world’s largest single-site polyolefin (a family of thermoplastics that include polyethene and polypropylene) complex.
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and Chairman of Borouge, witnessed the construction progress, including installing the world’s largest and first-ever UAE-built Borstar gas phase reactor.
Increased production
“By increasing Borouge’s production capacity by 1.4 million tonnes a year to a total of 6.4 million tonnes, the plant will enable the company to increase global sales rapidly,” the company said in a statement.
With a target in-country value score of 63 per cent and over $600 million in purchase orders awarded to UAE companies, it added that Borouge 4 will serve as a critical contributor to the UAE economy and manufacturing sector. The project, which will require over 100 million manhours to deliver, remains on track to be completed by the end of 2025, the company added.
The company supplies materials for critical sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and agriculture, and its solutions are increasingly deployed in major renewable energy projects.
Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge Plc, commented, “The project, which is over halfway completed, will not only boost our production capacity and mark our facilities at Al Ruwais Industrial City in Al Dhannah as the largest single-site polyolefin complex but also enhance our ability to deliver product innovation and value to customers across the high-growth markets we serve.”
Sultan Zaid Al Shehhi, Borouge 4 Project Director, added, “A project of this scale speaks to the strength of the UAE’s industrial sector and Borouge’s ability to collaborate with partners across the value chain.”
Value for the UAE
Covering an area equal to 500 football pitches, the construction involves laying over 7,500 kilometres of cables, using 340,000 cubic meters of concrete and 77,500 tonnes of structural steel.
The project, part of the UAE’s In-Country Value (ICV) program, has reached a milestone with installing the world’s largest Borealis Borstar® gas phase reactor. The UAE-built reactor will contribute significantly to the project’s ICV goal of 63 per cent.
Employing over 20,000 people, including 46 per cent of UAE nationals, Borouge 4 has awarded purchase orders exceeding $600 million to local companies.