ABU DHABI: Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, has outlined Abu Dhabi’s programme for energy transformation and plans to diversify energy sources and promote renewable energy, at Australian Energy Week 2019, in Melbourne.

Addressing more than 500 local and international energy leaders and decision makers, Al Marar also tackled the opportunities and challenges facing the energy sector locally and globally.

“The spike in global demand for energy is an opportunity to align efforts and increase reliance on clean and renewable energy,” Al Marar said in his speech.