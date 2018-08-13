Dubai: Emirates Islamic announced that its 60 second online fund transfer service ‘QuickRemit’ is now available for remittances to Pakistan.

The Bank has launched the service to coincide with Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Emirates Islamic customers will be able to conduct QuickRemit transfers to any Faysal Bank account in Pakistan in less than 60 seconds, and transfers to other Pakistan banks within one hour.

Faysal Bank is a leading bank with a footprint of over 365 branches across 100 cities in Pakistan.

Emirates Islamic customers can avail the QuickRemit service via the bank’s online and mobile banking channels, without any fees and at competitive exchange rates.