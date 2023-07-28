Tristar
Key marine services
Owners and operators of product tankers, gas carriers, dry cargo ships, coastal bunkering vessels and crew boats
Chartering-in of all vessel types
Trading of chemical and dry bulk freight
Ship management
Port agency services
Marine supplies and crew support
Recent achievements
Joint ventures with MTM Ship Management to offer full-service technical and crew management, and with Norstar Shipping to charter-in and operate chemical and clean petroleum product tankers
Newly-launched solutions
Contact details
Tristarmaritime.com; 04 510 3500
Tasneef
Strengths
Tasneef is the region’s distinguished maritime classification society. Its reputation is underpinned by the sizeable footprint it has established, making it the largest entity of its kind in the region. The remarkable combination of size, experience, and dedication makes Tasneef an unrivalled leader in the maritime classification industry, ready to tackle the most demanding challenges and achieve great heights.
Achievements
It has opened Tasneef Training Centre (TTC), which is at the forefront of professional training. It offers certification programmes across diverse domains such as health and safety, food safety, quality, and administration skills. Accredited by prominent organisations like ISO, NEBOSH, and more, TTC assures top-tier quality training recognised globally. Its training programmes are offered both online and in-person.
Contact details
Mtm@tasneef.ae; 02 692 2333; Tasneef.ae
Consolidated Shipping Services
Key services
NVOCC & container freight station
Global freight forwarding
Ocean freight management
Air freight management
Land transportation management
Projects, oil & energy
Supply chain management
Automobile logistics
E-commerce fulfilment
Hospitality and hotel logistics
Industrial packaging, crating and lashing
New solutions
CSS eLogix offers both logistics and fulfilment at its client’s doorstep. CSS eLogix is a one-stop solution for the whole supply chain management. Although its focus is on MENA, CSS’ services are global and with fully functional depots, eLogix aims to cater to its customers’ needs with seamless transitions.
Contact details
04 8831303; info@cssdubai.com; Cssgroupsite.com
MBR Recruitment
Key services
MBR Recruitment reigns as the unrivalled leader in recruitment for the shipping, maritime technology, and logistics sector in the UAE. With deep industry expertise, a global network, and personalised solutions, MBR Recruitment connects organisations with the finest talent worldwide. Its track record of successful placements, coupled with a commitment to excellence, cements its position as the go-to recruitment partner for employers and candidates alike.
Recent achievements
With industry acumen, innovative solutions, and an innate understanding of the recruitment market, the company has recently expanded into Oman and India. MBR Recruitment has also set in motion an array of upgrades and enrichments to its existing offerings.
Contact details
Mbrrecruitment.com; 04 396 4141