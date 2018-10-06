Dubai: Dubai pulled in Dh17.76 billion by way of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the first six months of the year, enough to place it in 10th spot in the global rankings in value terms.

Based on greenfield projects approved or launched involving FDI, the tally is 248 — and placing the emirate in third spot worldwide.

These represent a 26-per cent gain in value over the first half of 2017 and 40 per cent in terms of projects, according to the “Dubai FDI Monitor” data issued by the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), an agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED).

In 2017, Dubai ranked 4th in greenfield FDI projects, 10th in FDI capital flows and 5th in FDI reinvestment projects.

Total FDI flows were Dh27.3 billion in 2017, 7 per cent up compared to 2016.

Preferred location

“The rise in FDI capital and projects reinforces Dubai’s leading position as the preferred global location for global businesses and startups pursuing growth and expansion and clearly reflects investor confidence in Dubai’s economy,” said Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, in a statement.

The latest data show that 43 per cent of all FDI projects in the first-half involved medium- to high-technology, according to the classification adopted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“Strategic” projects accounted for 56 per cent of total investment projects that Dubai attracted in the same period.

According to Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of DED, said: “FDI flows in the first-half reaffirm the sustained growth of Dubai economy, and the diversity, competitiveness and attractiveness of the emirate.”

Top source countries

The US, India, Thailand, Spain and the UK were the top source countries for FDI capital.

The US also topped the list in terms of investment projects, followed by France, the UK, India and Switzerland.

Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, said: “We are confident about the future prospects for enhancing FDI flows, especially following the issuance of new laws that enhance Dubai’s competitiveness as a preferred global destination for investment and an incubator for innovation and creativity, including laws allowing 100 per cent foreign ownership of companies, 10-year residency visas for investors, innovators, professionals and top-performing students.”