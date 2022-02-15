Dubai: Emirates airline warned users to not participate in online competitions circulating on Whatsapp.
A website link has been doing the rounds on the popular chat platform. When clicked, it takes users to a page with a survey about the Dubai airline.
The website says: "Emirates Give back to fan activities! Through the questionnaire, you will have a chance to get Dh8,000"
“Emirates is aware that there are online competitions circulating regarding cash giveaways," said the airline in a statement to Gulf News. "This is not an official competition and we advise caution. All Emirates content is hosted on our official channels, including our social media accounts marked with a blue tick"