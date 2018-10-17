Dubai: The freezone Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) on Wednesday signed a partnership agreement with Noor Bank to provide entrepreneurs with 100 hours of specialised complementary financial advice to launch, develop emerging projects and innovative ideas.

The agreement mandates the bank to extend greater convenience, financial advice and best-in-class services to technology entrepreneurs and emerging companies.

The agreement was signed by William Chappell, chief financial officer at DSOA, and Sami Al Awadi, chief compliance officer and head of government relations at Noor Bank, on the sidelines of Gitex Technology Week 2018.