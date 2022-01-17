The Dubai Municipality has launched a new qualification system to ensure compliance of construction companies with the existing rules and regulations in the sector.
The Dubai Engineering Qualification system will, with the help of Artificial Intelligence-driven platforms, link with as many as 15 systems of various government agencies and streamline 25 different services into just three.
The system will take consulting offices, engineering contracting companies, engineers, suppliers and manufacturers of building materials under its ambit.
The system will offer services in three main categories:
1. The Engineering Cadre Accreditation service, which aims to enable them to practice activities after passing a set of tests.
2. The Registration/Renewal/Update service of the Engineering Activities Permit, which allows the possibility of issuing, updating or renewing the practice record according to the applicant’s needs.
3. The Approval Service for the Implementation of an Engineering Project, through which an application can be submitted for approval of an exceptional or specialised project.
The system will also provide online training and data for engineers and technical staff that are approved for companies.
It will also make data available for evaluating consulting offices and engineering contracting companies.