Dubai skyline. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Dubai government has announced a new plan to merge the Dubai Economy together with the Dubai Tourism in order to expand the emirate's foreign trade and boost the number of tourists coming to Dubai to 25 million by 2025.

To be chaired by Helal Al Marri, the new entity will also be tasked with increasing the added value of the industrial sector.

Making the announcement on his twitter page, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “In line with the new development plan for Dubai, we announce the merging of Dubai Economy with Dubai Tourism under the chairmanship of Helal Al Marri. The new entity will be asked to increase the added value of the industrial sector, expand Dubai’s foreign trade and boost the number of tourists coming to the Emirate to 25 million by 2025,”

“Introducing changes to the government sector is nothing but a reflection of a new vision set by Mohammed bin Rashid to bring about great developmental leaps that consolidate Dubai's position as the number one city in the world. The next will be better and closer,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

He thanked the former Director-General of Dubai Department of Economic Development, Sami Al Qamzi and wished the new team all the best.

“We do not forget to thank Brother Sami al-Qamzi for his efforts. Dubai will not forget all those who made positive and sincere efforts for the emirate. And our directives to brother Helal Saeed Al Marri to build a new generation of tourism and economic leaders for Dubai who can take us to new global locations,” said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Al Marri holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the London Business School (LBS). Al Marri is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and previously worked at consulting firms, McKinsey and KPMG.

Al Marri has been Director General of the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) since 2013. He is a member of the Executive Council of Dubai and also the Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA).