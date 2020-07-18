Dubai has launched a new compliance programme to certify and recognise hotels and retail establishments, F&B outlets and attractions that have implemented all public health protocols for the prevention and management of COVID-19. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Dubai has launched a new compliance programme to certify and recognise hotels and retail establishments, F&B outlets and attractions that have implemented all public health protocols for the prevention and management of COVID-19.

The initiative is part of efforts to showcase Dubai as one of the world’s safest destinations as it continues to receive tourists following the city’s reopening to international visitors on 7 July.

A verification and validation process has been established in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) and Dubai Municipality for issuing the ‘Dubai Assured’ stamp to hotel and retail establishments, F&B outlets and tourist attractions that have complied with health and safety guidelines issued in accordance with the preventive protocols outlined by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The specially designed ‘Dubai Assured’ stamp, to be issued free of charge, will have a validity of 15 days. It can be renewed every two weeks upon further verification by inspectors from the relevant authorities. With the reopening of many public and private facilities and amenities, including beaches, shopping malls, restaurants, swimming pools and golf courses, and the resumption of popular activities like water sports and camping, the ‘Dubai Assured’ programme will cover all key tourism touchpoints across the city. Over 1,000 establishments have already been inspected for compliance with relevant guidelines, as part of the programme, making them eligible to receive the ‘Dubai Assured’ stamp.

Mark of reassurance

The stamp is a visual mark reassuring guests that safety and hygiene measures prescribed by the authorities have been complied with across all tiers and categories of tourist and resident touchpoints such as hotels, attractions, retail, food & beverage and leisure and entertainment. The establishments can feature this stamp in their marketing communications.

“The health and safety of our residents and visitors remains our utmost priority. The compliance programme we have rolled out across the hospitality sector with the wholehearted support of Dubai Economy and Dubai Municipality is not only testament to the continued efforts being made to further enhance health and safety standards but is also a confidence-boosting measure to reassure travellers that Dubai is one of the world’s safest destinations.” said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai Tourism.

Commitment to safety

With health and safety foremost on the minds of travellers when selecting their destination, the ‘Dubai Assured’ seal is a simple yet critical mechanism to ensure tourists enjoy a smooth and safe experience at every stage of their journey, from arrival at our airports to their departure from Dubai.

“The outstanding commitment demonstrated by commercial establishments in complying with precautionary measures has contributed significantly towards Dubai being able to reopen for business and welcome visitors in spite of the global pandemic threat. In fact, we have seen a stronger co-ordination and co-operation between the government and the private sector, and a new level of preparedness in Dubai. Safety, stability and resilience are paramount in the new scheme of things and ‘Dubai Assured’ is an inspiring statement that Dubai has strengthened its credentials as a safe destination and global hub for tourism, retail and leisure,” said Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy

According to a survey by global consulting firm HVS on future destination selection, 85 per cent of travellers will prioritise their travel plans based on the destination’s reputation and the action taken by its government in managing the pandemic including safety and security measures and the quality of the healthcare system and services.