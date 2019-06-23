The report showed that License Renewal accounted for 11,133 transactions during May 2019

Dubai has issued 2,599 new licenses during May 2019, a growth of 50 per cent compared to May 2018 (1,736).

The new licenses created 8,348 jobs in the labour market, the Business Registration and Licensing, BRL, sector in the Department of Economic Development, DED, said on Sunday.

Among the new licenses issued, 54.7 per cent were professional, 42.7 per cent commercial, 1.8 per cent related to tourism and 0.8 per cent industry.

The ‘Business Map’ digital platform of DED saw 24,992 business registration and licensing transactions being completed during the month of May 2019, while the outsourced service centres of DED issued 17,983 transactions, a 72 per cent of total transactions.