The UAE has emerged as a global leader in women's empowerment, with a progressive stance that has elevated the status of women and driven economic growth. Companies like Dubai Investments PJSC have played a pivotal role in this transformation, recognizing the immense potential of women and implementing initiatives to support their professional growth.

As a leading investment company in the UAE, Dubai Investments PJSC has been instrumental in promoting women's empowerment within its organization and the broader business community. The company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion has created an environment where women can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the organization’s success.

One of the key figures in this movement is Hind AlAli, a name synonymous with success in the UAE’s dynamic business landscape. Her election as a board member of Dubai Investments PJSC underscores her exceptional career trajectory and unwavering commitment to professional excellence.

Hind AlAli: A success story

Hind AlAli’s journey to the pinnacle of the corporate world has been marked by a series of significant roles. As a board director at National General Insurance (NGI) and EGA Singapore, she has demonstrated a profound understanding of diverse industries and a knack for strategic decision-making. Her expertise in supply chain management, honed over 12 years in the industrial sector, is an invaluable asset to the companies she serves.

A cornerstone of AlAli’s professional ethos is her steadfast dedication to women’s empowerment. She believes that gender equality is not merely a social imperative but a strategic business necessity. Her presence on the Dubai Investments PJSC board is a notable achievement, reflecting the increasing presence of women in leadership roles across the UAE's corporate landscape. This election further highlights the progress being made towards greater gender diversity within boardrooms, aligning with the broader trend of women's growing influence in business leadership across the country.

“Joining the board of Dubai Investments is not just a personal milestone, but also an enriching experience that has deepened my understanding of a truly diversified business landscape,” AlAli affirms. “The company’s broad portfolio, spanning real estate, manufacturing, financial investments, and more, offers a unique perspective into various industries. This exposure has significantly broadened my insights into a wide range of business lines. Collaborating with a dynamic board and leadership team within such a multifaceted organization has been rewarding. Dubai Investments’ commitment to diversity and inclusion has created a platform where women can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the company’s ongoing success across its diverse sectors.”

Championing women entrepreneurship

AlAli is a staunch advocate for women entrepreneurship, recognizing the pivotal role women play in driving economic growth and fostering a culture of innovation. “Women entrepreneurs bring a unique perspective and fresh approach to the business landscape,” she says. Companies like Dubai Investments, she believes, are instrumental in unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs.

Her own journey, shaped by strong role models, has instilled in her a deep-rooted belief in the power of gender equality. AlAli is determined to create an inclusive environment where everyone, regardless of gender, can reach their full potential. She is proud to be part of the UAE’s transformative journey towards progress and inclusivity.

The UAE government's commitment to women's empowerment has been instrumental in creating a fertile ground for women to excel in leadership roles. By promoting the participation of women in decision-making, the government is not only recognizing women's talent but also driving innovation and sustainable growth.

Dubai Investments: leading by example

Dubai Investments PJSC has been a catalyst for change in the UAE, implementing various initiatives to support women’s professional growth and leadership. Dubai Investments strongly believes in encouraging women’s participation in all levels of the business and presently women comprise 22.22% of the Executive Management team. These initiatives include:

• Talent Development: Dubai Investments has invested in programs to develop women's leadership skills, providing them with opportunities for career advancement. Through mentorship, training, and coaching, the company empowers women to take on challenging roles and contribute to strategic decision-making. As part of a broader effort within Dubai Investments, where more women are being promoted to senior positions, reinforcing the company’s commitment to fostering gender diversity and empowering female leadership at all levels of the organization.

• Work-Life Balance: Recognizing the importance of work-life balance, Dubai Investments has implemented flexible work arrangements, childcare facilities, and other supportive measures to enable women to excel in their careers while fulfilling their family responsibilities.

• Diversity and Inclusion: The company has fostered a culture of diversity and inclusion, where women feel valued and respected. By creating an environment free from discrimination, Dubai Investments has encouraged women to reach their full potential.

Inspiring the next generation

Hind AlAli’s career trajectory serves as an inspiration to aspiring women leaders. She advises young professionals to believe in their abilities and persevere in the face of challenges. The UAE, she emphasizes, is a land of immense opportunities where talent and hard work can truly shine.

AlAli’s story is a testament to the strides made by the UAE in empowering women and creating a level playing field for all. "By actively promoting the participation of women in decision-making roles, the UAE Government is not only recognizing the immense talents and potential that women bring to the table but also ensuring that the leadership landscape reflects the richness of our nation's diversity. The UAE Government is creating an environment where women can thrive, make meaningful contributions across all sectors, and increase the representation of women in leadership positions. This is not just a matter of gender equality; it's also a strategic imperative for driving innovation, creativity, and sustainable growth," she says.