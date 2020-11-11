Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy announcing the Business Excellence Awards at a virtual ceremony held on Wednesday Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Economy honoured the 46 winners of 2019 assessment cycle of the Business Excellence Awards at a virtual ceremony held on Wednesday under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Emirates Group Security won the 2020 Dubai Quality Gold Award

The annual Business Excellence Awards include the Dubai Quality Award (DQA), Dubai Human Development Award (DHDA) and the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES).

Winners of the Dubai Quality Award

DP World UAE Region (Logistics sector), ENOC Retail LLC (Retail), wasl LLC (Real Estate), and Emirates Group Security (Services) were named as winners of the coveted Dubai Quality Gold Award (DQGA) Award this year, while Lulu Hypermarket Al Qusais (Retail) and LLH Hospital (Healthcare) were winners of Dubai Quality Award.

Dubai Quality Award winners Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Winners of Dubai Quality Appreciation Award

Al Naboodah Commercial Group LLC (Trade), Planet Pharmacies LLC (Healthcare), AG Engineering LLC (Construction), CORODEX AGENCIES CO. LLC (Construction), SS Lootah Ready Mix Concrete LLC (Construction), EFS Facilities Services Group (Services), TASC Labour Services LLC (Services), Al Jaber Optical LLC (Retail) and Gulf Rubber Industries LLC (Manufacturing) were honoured for winning the Dubai Quality Appreciation Awards (DQAA). Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC), Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), Retail Business Group (RBG), and Brand Owners Protection Group (BPG) were named as the winners of the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award in the ‘Representative Entities’ category, instituted in partnership with the Future Economy department in Dubai Economy, to enhance relations with business community groups and look at the way these groups engage their members, offer value-added services and lead their respective industry segment.

Winners of Dubai Smart Industry Award

Three manufacturing units in the country - Anchor Allied Factory LLC, Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC, Mai Dubai LLC – won the first ‘Dubai Smart Industry Award,’ newly added as part of the Dubai Quality Award in the 2019 cycle. Introduced by the Business Excellence Department in Dubai Economy in partnership with Dubai Exports – the export promotion agency of Dubai Economy – the new category aims to involve the industrial sector in the excellence march in Dubai and encourage the digital transformation of industries in line with the objective set in the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030.

Winners of Dubai Human Development Gold Award

DEWA (Dubai Electricity & Water Authority) and Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority won the Dubai Human Development Gold Award category from the Government and Free Zone sectors respectively. Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority – Jafza (Free Zone) and Roads and Transport Authority (Government) won the Dubai Human Development Award (DHDA) while India Palace Restaurant LLC (Services) was the winner of the Dubai Human Development Appreciation Award (DHDAA).

Winners of Best Service Performance Brand Award

The Dubai Service Excellence Scheme, which has over 2,000 members till date, saw 10 of them winning the Best Service Performance Brand for their outstanding efforts and quality of services offered to customers during 2019. The winners in this category were: Inglot – Burjuman (Fashion Retail), National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah – Al Hamra (Services), Al Rostamani International Exchange – Dubai Marina (Services), Aster Pharmacy Branch 2 RAK (Health & Wellness), Al Jaber Optical – MCC (Health & Wellness), India Palace – Mazyad Mall (Hospitality & Entertainment), Dnata Travel – Al Barsha Mall (Hospitality & Entertainment),

Dubai Best Service Performance Awards Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Samsonite – Yas Mall (Hypermarket & General Retail), AXIOM – Ibn Batuta (Specialised Retail), and BETTER LIFE – MOE (Speclialised Retail).