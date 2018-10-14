Dubai

The ‘Business Map’ digital platform of the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) saw 22,113 business registration and licensing transactions being completed during the month of September. This represents an increase of 25 per cent compared to August (17,710 transactions).

The Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector in DED issued 1,509 new licences during September 2018, an increase of 23.6 per cent compared to 1,221 licences issued in August. Among the new licences issued, 64.1 per cent were dommercial, 34 per cent professional, 1.1 per cent related to tourism and 0.8 per cent industrial.

BRL also issued 94 instant licences, an increase of 56.7 per cent compared to August (60 licences). Instant licences are issued in a single step without the need for either the MOA (Memorandum of Association) or an existing location for the first year only.

The Business Map showed that Licence Renewal accounted for 11,072 transactions during September, an increase of 22.1 per cent compared to 9,071 in August with 5,146 transactions in the auto renewal category via text messages, representing an increase of 20.5 per cent compared to 4,271 transactions in August.

The number of Trade Name Reservation was 2,790, an increase of 32.2 per cent compared to August while the number of Initial Approvals reached 1,969, a growth of 33.5 per cent compared to previous month.

The report showed that the top nationalities who secured licences in September 2018 were: India, followed by Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, USA, Sudan and the Philippines.

The outsourced service centres of DED continued to witness hectic activity in September accounting for 14,694 transactions, a growth of 19.8 per cent compared to August (12,262), demonstrating their vital role in delivering value-added services to the public in Dubai.

Area-wise distribution of the new licences in September 2018 shoowed Bur Dubai accounte for the largest share (787), followed by Deira (721), and Hatta. Trade & repair services accounted for 35.9 per cent of the new licences issued in september 2018 according to the distribution of economic activities, followed by real estate, leasing & business services (29.0 per cent), building & construction (18.4 per cent), community & personal services (12.1 per cent), hotels group (6.8 per cent), transport, storage & communications (4.0 per cent), financial brokerage (3.4 per cent), manufacturing (1.9 per cent), education (1.1 per cent), health & labour (0.7 per cent), agriculture (0.3 per cent), and mining & natural resources (0.1 per cent).