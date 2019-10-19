Dubai: Cafu, the on-demand fuel delivery app, said it is in talks to expand its service to new markets in the Middle East, and plans to launch there by the end of this year.

Rashid Al Ghurair, the founder and chief executive of Cafu, said that the company is currently in talks to launch in certain Gulf countries and North African countries. He aims to launch in two countries this year, including Jordan.

“We believe that we have got a universal solution that can literally work anywhere there is a gas station in the world,” he said.