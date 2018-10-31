Dubai

Dubai-based telecom operator du has signed a Network Installation Outsource for Services (NIO) contract with China Communication Services International (CCS) in a bid to further strengthen the UAE’s diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China. The contract will enable CCS UAE to provide services for installation and maintenance works across du’s vast Access and Transport Network.

The scope of the contract between du and CCS includes telecommunication infrastructure, fibre network connectivity, FTTH, FTTX, GPON Migration, ICT Services for data centers, ISP and OSP Cabling. The implementation of this work will be carried out on both the copper and fibre networks.