Dubai: DP World has announced plans to build a ‘The Belt and Road’ Dubai Station in partnership with Zhejiang Provincial Seaport Investment & Operation Group Co Ltd (ZPG).

The Belt and Road Station will integrate logistics, warehousing, e-commerce, circulation processing and distribution display services through an electronic platform that enables trade and business transactions. The announcement follows an initial agreement in March to work on a ‘Straight-through Warehouse’ project in Yiwu, China, and a letter of intent in June to develop this new project.