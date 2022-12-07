Dubai: DP World celebrated its latest milestone this week, passing 100,000 employees globally.
Fatima Alburaimi, a 28-year-old Emirati national, was welcomed as the company’s 100,000th employee. She joins DT World, a trade solutions service developed by DP World, as a technical programme engineer.
Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “Everyone always says people are their greatest asset. At DP World, we have worked hard to put that at the heart of our business. It is our people that have enabled us to grow into the company we are today. Reaching this milestone is significant, because it is a great testimony to our efforts as an employer, and to our ability to help enable the flow of global trade.
“I am particularly pleased to see a young female Emirati engineer join our growing team as it closely aligns with my own personal commitment to inclusivity and increasing female representation in DP World”, he added.
The company now has 101,440 employees from over 160 nationalities with operations spanning 76 countries and six continents. Roughly 10 per cent of global container trade passes through its network. Seventeen per cent of the company’s staff are women.
DP World employs 5,270 staff in the UAE – including employees at its global headquarters, Jebel Ali Terminals, Jafza and subsidiaries such Drydocks World. Of these, 1,052 are Emiratis, with females representing 35 per cent.
Maha Al Qattan, Chief People Officer at DP World, said: “ We continuously draw on the experiences and ideas of our diverse global workforce, developing them to reach their full potential which shape our efforts to be a good employer for everyone. Hitting 100,000 employees marks is a great achievement to celebrate and I look forward to the milestone.”