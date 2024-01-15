As the UAE consolidates its status as the top business hub in the region, Gulf News brings an exclusive seminar, Doing business in the UAE , to help attendees unlock the numerous benefits that the nation has to offer for their business success.

Designed with a focus on start-ups, SMEs, and multinational enterprises, this full-day event, scheduled to take place on January 23 at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M square Hotel & Residences, serves as a guide for companies of all sizes and sectors, providing crucial insights into the initiation and operation of businesses in the UAE.

The seminar features an array of panel discussions and knowledge sessions, strategically planned to guide entrepreneurs through the intricacies of the business landscape. Covering topics such as strategic advantages of incorporating in the UAE; tax planning; transfer pricing; consequences of missing tax return deadlines; financial management; and legal adherence; the sessions are meticulously planned to help companies foster efficiency across every facet of their operation.

“This is as an exclusive platform to share comprehensive insights into the complexities of the UAE's business landscape, bridging the gap for those aspiring to establish their presence in this dynamic environment,” says Faisal Ahmed, CEO & Managing Partner, AKW Consultants, one of the platinum sponsors of the event.

He adds, “Gulf News events not only facilitate networking and interactions with industry professionals but also contribute to the collective wisdom vital for business success, given that the corporate tax law has been implemented.”

Seminar reveals key strategies

Bringing together over 15 industry experts, this seminar is set to attract 150 entrepreneurs, business owners, and company executives seeking professional guidance on effectively managing businesses in the UAE.

“We understand the importance of addressing the knowledge gap in launching businesses in the UAE. We will offer practical guidance on navigating the regulatory landscape, tax incentives, and the local business customs. By sharing our expertise, we aim to empower entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts with the necessary information for success,” says Sanjay Gagarani, Partner, Premier Brains Global, which has confirmed its participation as the Diamond sponsor of the event.

“Some of the key concerns for companies in the UAE are regulatory compliance, market entry strategies, and understanding the local business culture. Our goal is to equip attendees with actionable insights that can drive their business endeavors to success in the UAE,” Gagarani says.

Doing business in the UAE January 23, 2024, from 9am-4pm

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M square Hotel & Residences

Free to attend



Seminar highlights

Recognising that the success or failure of a business depends on effective financial management, the seminar emphasises on financial planning for start-ups and SMEs. A comprehensive session, conducted by AKW Consultants, will offer a thorough analysis of pertinent issues related to finances for start-ups and SMEs.

The seminar also features a dedicated session on internationalisation and establishing a permanent presence in the UAE, tailored for foreign businesses looking to set up a base in the country. This session, delivered by tax and advisory services company, WellTax, discusses the myriad concerns that companies may have and provides solutions for overcoming them when expanding their operations to the UAE from afar.

“Navigating the intricacies of establishing and managing a successful business in the UAE is no easy feat, given the ever evolving regulations and diverse market dynamics. Assessing Permanent Establishment (PE) for a non-resident in the UAE involves factors like place of effective management, fixed place of business, employee activities linked to revenue, time frame per local law, and control by the parent company. Our session aims to clarify these points, helping businesses determine potential PE status and tax obligations in the UAE,” says Lorenzo Tosonotti, Partner at WellTax, adding, “Through a partnership with Gulf News and an active participation in this event, our objective is to offer a comprehensive understanding of the primary obligations faced by companies in the UAE.”

As more companies choose to locate their regional offices in the UAE and expats invest in new businesses, it has become imperative for investors across sectors to seek professional assistance to sail through the complex legal and business landscape. That’s why the seminar has a panel discussion on navigating legal challenges for business success where expert panelists share advice and tips to help companies resolve not only the present legal matters, but also safeguard their businesses from issues that may arise in the future.

“Gulf News seminar is an excellent opportunity for us to provide entrepreneurs with all the essential information they need to successfully navigate the process of setting up and running a business in the UAE,” says Nirav Shah, Director, Fame Advisory, the diamond sponsor of the event.

“The UAE offers multiple options for business set up. Entrepreneurs must analyse various factors, such as legal structure, associated costs, location, visa requirements and tax implications, thoroughly before taking a decision.”