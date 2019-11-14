CEO Ola Kallenius is under pressure to map out a strategy to revive flagging earnings

Volker Mornhinweg, head of Daimler AG Mercedes-Benz van division, speaks next to a Mercedes-Benz AG X-Class pickup truck during a launch event in Cape Town. Daimler AG plans to slash headcount at its Mercedes-Benz cars division to help manage the disruptive shift to self-driving, electric cars. Image Credit: Bloomberg

London: Daimler AG plans to slash headcount at its Mercedes-Benz cars division to help manage the disruptive shift to self-driving, electric cars.

The job cuts are aimed at saving more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) by the end of 2022, Daimler said on Thursday.

The Stuttgart-based company plans to eliminate 10% of management positions as part of the effort to boost results. The shares tumbled as much as 4.7% in Frankfurt trading.

After two rapid-fire profit warnings earlier this year, new Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius is under pressure to map out a strategy to revive flagging earnings, while at the same time ensuring that Daimler doesn’t lose its technology edge.

A costly transition to electric vehicles, together with legacy diesel issues, has forced Mercedes to drop its Ebit margin outlook drop to a 3% to 5% range for 2019. With global demand for cars softening, Daimler has little choice but to cut costs to eventually return Mercedes’ profitability to its long-standing range of 8% to 10%.

The road to get there will be long one. Excluding the fallout from trade wars, Daimler is targeting an operating profit margin of at least 4% next year and 6% in 2022. The trucks division will target a return on sales of more than 5% in 2020 and 7% in 2022.

Daimler shares fell to as low as 51.04 euros and were down 2.7% at 52.11 euros at 9:43am in Frankfurt, paring gains for the year to 13% and valuing the company at 55.7 billion euros.

At the five-star Corinthia Hotel in London, the successor of veteran Dieter Zetsche faces investors face-to-face Thursday at his first big strategy presentation since taking charge of the German auto icon in May. The company’s returns have fallen well below the margins of French mass-market rival PSA Group.

Profitability at Daimler’s sprawling commercial vehicle operations — including Mercedes-Benz trucks in Europe, Freightliner in North America and Fuso in Asia — has also trailed rival Volvo AB for years.