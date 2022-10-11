Dubai: The DIFC Courts in Dubai have launched a global digital vault - tejouri’ – to enable the upload and secure storing of documents, from insurance contracts, title deeds, Wills, and financial certificates, to images and multimedia files. These can be accessed by authorised individuals from anywhere.
All uploaded life admin files will be secured under top-notch security regulation, using multiple factors of authentication, encrypted data, personalised biometric information and safe-keeping ledgers. Using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), tejouri can ensure the transmission of a person’s entire portfolio to designated stakeholders.
“In our new digitally driven societies, we are all accumulating mass amounts of important documentation, whether it is for professional, or personal purposes,” said Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts. “tejouri has been engineered to help address issues of storage and security of these documents and to enable individuals to now transfer this data to one secure location.”
tejouri provides a platform that functions simultaneously as a cloud vault and an online safe for data, supported by onsite DIFC data centre and a secondary UAE-based backup data centre. Access to all data will be restricted to the ‘vault holder’ and the listed intended recipients, guaranteeing zero knowledge proof privacy principles.
The global repository was launched with the support of the HBAR Foundation, specialists in building Distributed Ledger Technology ecosystems. Deca4 Advisory supported with road mapping the tejouri service experience development.