Dubai: Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme from Etihad Airways, has launched new offers allowing for points transfers, discounted redemptions, and more.
Members who convert a minimum of 5,000 Etihad Guest Miles from other loyalty programmes between now and August 31 will receive one Tier Mile for every mile transferred. This will encourage guests to help maintain or upgrade their Tier status, which will enable them to enjoy additional benefits.
Points can be transferred from other loyalty programmes including, Air Miles, Citibank, Emirates NBD, Etisalat and First Abu Dhabi Bank.
According to Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, “We are currently offering a massive sale on miles redemption with a 30 pr cent discount on GuestSeats, hotel stays and car rentals when booking with Travel Rewards, valid for travel until May 31, 2021. Selected items on the Reward Shop are also discounted by 30 per cent."
UAE members who have the Etihad Guest mobile app will also save 30 per cent when they redeem their miles through the app at Aldar malls across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain (WTC, Yas Mall, Al Jimi Mall) until August 27.
In partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, members can take advantage of brand discounts of up to 80 per cent until August 31 across 21 malls participating in the summer-long Unbox Amazing promotion in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Additionally, 1,000,000 Etihad Guest Miles, among other prizes are up for grabs as part of a series of Shop & Win draws.