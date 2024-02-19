Choithrams opened its first outlet in the UAE exactly 50 years ago. The business traces its origin story in West Africa going back 80 years and was founded by Thakurdas Choithram Pagarani. Today, it is a household name in Dubai and a go-to destination for everyday needs.

Lekhu Pagarani, Chairman, Choithrams group and son of the founder, says his father had a vision of not only growing the business, but also giving back to society.

“In 1959, he created his first trust, the Choithrams Remembrance Trust, it set in motion a lifetime of philanthropic work transforming millions of lives. We are cognisant of the fact that none of this can be achieved alone, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve. We thank the leadership of the UAE for the continued support and guidance, we thank our partners, stakeholders and customers for the trust – it gives us strength to continue on our mission of creating meaningful social impact for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Choithrams CEO, Rajiv Warrier revealed a special edition 50-year logo that will be seen in all Choithrams corporate literature during the anniversary year, “When you have a powerful legacy such as Choithrams’, and when you have an ambitious path ahead thanks to the support of our customers, our partners, and stakeholders, how do you bring it all together in one graphic? We circled back to that one enduring value that continues to move us every day: Goodness.

"Choithrams’ 50-year infinity logo is the sum of 50 years’ worth of Goodness and care, and we hope it inspires you as much as it motivates us on our golden jubilee year.”

The brand offers a truly hybrid shopping experience to customers with more than 50 outlets at strategic locations in the UAE, a robust online presence at Choithrams.com, and an optimised mobile-first delivery network to reach customers through Instashop, Talabat, Deliveroo, El Grocer, Noon.

Impressive global network

Apart from a significant retail footprint in the UAE and the GCC region including Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman, Choithrams integrates an impressive global network of distribution channels and manufacturing bases under one roof. Choithrams has built its reputation on the strength of decades-long relationships with leading suppliers and brands, representing category-leaders Rainbow, Mentos, Coca Cola, Quaker, Weetabix, Dabur, Amul, Betty Crocker, Haagen Dazs and many others.

Choithrams is known for bringing Britain’s Tesco range of products, and Ireland’s SuperValu to the retail stores of the UAE. It has now tied up with retail Sainsbury’s products as a preferred partner in the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Behind every moment of customer delight in the UAE and the region, there is an efficient system of trade support that Choithrams has grown over the past 50 years into a business advantage for partners, leveraging significant presence across trade channels.

Highlighting Choithrams’ manufacturing credentials, Warrier says, “Our home-grown brands Goodness Foods and Leone are known for their reassuring quality.”

Goodness Foods offers more than 500 products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, juices, dry fruits, groceries, and ready-to-eat meals. Leone Tea, blended and produced by an in-house team, makes its way to delight thousands of customers every day across more than 2000 cafeterias.

Choithrams’ decades-old Planet 7 Sustainability framework has led to the adoption of technology to sustainability goals while fostering the principle of Goodness. It has helped to create positive social and environmental impact, to reduce waste, to harvest clean energy, and to stand next to communities in vulnerable situations. Interventions to bolster social inclusion and gender parity is already shaping into one of the biggest success stories of the retail sector.