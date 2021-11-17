Keith Li, Country Manager, Huawei Consumer Business Gorup, UAE at the launch of Huawei's new Smart Office Products. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Huawei’s ambitions now extend well into the full set of devices connected around a core smartphone. With its new laptop models, the Matebook 13s and 14s, the Chinese tech company sure has what it takes to make those ambitions come true.

The laptops expand on the ‘Super Device’ promise Huawei is working on, with their all-scenario device connectivity features. The 14.2-inch model features the 2.5K 90hz Huawei FullView touch Display and 11th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor. Matebook 13s and 14s are priced at Dh5,299 and Dh5,399, and will be available in the UAE from November 25. The latest Matebook comes in three colours: spruce green, space grey and mystic silver. (UAE residents can pre-order on the Huawei website.)

The Super Device aims to provide an ‘intelligent experience across workspace scenarios and seamless integration with the new Smart Office experience’, says Huawei. This allows different Huawei products to share and integrate consumer data. With the distributed technology feature, one will not require a USB cable or a pen drive to transfer data. With the Huawei Share feature, all data can be transferred in one tap.

“The post-pandemic distress saw a change in customer behaviour, and Huawei Super Device Smart Office is our solution to the new world,” said Keith Li -Country Manager, Huawei Consumer Business Group, UAE.

MateView GT 27”

Among the other new launches, the MateView GT 27” features 165Hz refresh rate and curvature of 1500R. The monitor aims to improve the productivity capabilities of mobile devices, offering more efficient display products. It is priced at Dh1,499.

Huawei WiFi Mesh

Further expanding its mesh router product portfolio, Huawei introduced the WiFi Mesh 7 and WiFi Mesh 3. The mesh routers provide Wi-Fi 6 Plus connection speeds for up to 250 devices within 6,000 square feet. Supporting AX6600 Tri-Band, HUAWEI WiFi Mesh 7 features eight streams for extreme speeds up to 6,600Mbps. Huawei also announced the WiFi AX2 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Router.

The router lets users connect multiple units of HUAWEI WiFi AX2 for better Wi-Fi coverage. Wi-Fi routers are all available in the UAE: Huawei WiFi Mesh 3 starting from Dh699, WiFi Mesh 7 starting from Dh1,199 and WiFi AX2 priced at Dh99.

Huawei Mouse GT

Huawei also launched Wireless Mouse with Wireless Charging Mouse Pad GT which acts as a two-in-one providing a smooth surface for navigation and charging the mouse when in or not in use. The Wireless Mouse and Mouse Pad GT are available at Dh499 and Dh349, respectively.

Huawei PixLab X1