Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, is well known in the Group for his expertise, uncompromising quest for quality and high speed of delivery. A forward-looking leader with vast experience in the field, Alfred has played diverse roles. Under the effectual guidance of the visionary PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Group, Francis has led the company’s business operations across India and the UAE for two decades before he was appointed Managing Director of Sobha’s Middle East operations in 2016.

Overseeing Sobha Realty’s global expansion and diversification as well as managing, directing and master-planning the design and implementation of various real estate projects, he has been at the forefront of some of Sobha Realty’s most impressive accomplishments. His hands-on leadership style has been crucial in ensuring that projects are delivered on schedule and to the highest levels of quality and excellence. Under his watch, Sobha Realty has witnessed several achievements and milestones that have catapulted the company into the ranks of leading real estate developers in the UAE today.

An expert in cutting-edge construction techniques, Alfred pays close attention to digitalisation to achieve Sobha Realty’s goals and to further develop the real estate sector. He supports the use of innovative technologies including robotics, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, with a particular focus on ConTech and PropTech. Furthermore, he supports lean manufacturing and business practices, and oversaw the adoption of Sobha Realty’s Backward Integration model in the UAE. The manufacturing and service divisions of the organisation have now been vertically integrated as a result. Spearheading his vision, the company has published its first ESG report in 2022 and is committed to the Net Zero goals of the UAE government.

Sobha Realty, an international luxury developer, has been dedicated to reimagining the art of living via building sustainable communities. Utilising its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualisation, design, development, and management, Sobha Realty has further reinvented the real estate value chain through its Backward Integration model. Since inception, Sobha Group has upheld the principles of excellence, adhering to the highest levels of quality, including interior design, engineering and development.

The company has achieved numerous milestones such as obtaining the ISO International Standard Certificates, ISO 9001:2000, ISO 14001 (2004 series), and OHSAS 18001 (2007 series) certificates for upholding environmental, health, and safety standards, which are a testament to the excellence of the company’s work. Additionally, Sobha Realty has received over 100 honorary recognitions from various prominent institutions, including Real Estate Developer of the Year.

Sobha Realty achieved its sales target of over Dh10 billion in 2022, along with the launch of various projects. Two projects were launched in the Sobha Hartland community, namely Crest Grande and Creek Vista Grande. The other three projects included the iconic Sobha One, the S Tower and Sobha SeaHaven.